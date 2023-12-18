Grassi Investment Management Lowers Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Grassi Investment Management lessened its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in RTX by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in RTX by 9.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in RTX by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 53.1% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in RTX by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Melius cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.31. 1,936,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,762,117. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.82. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $116.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.