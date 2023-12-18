Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC reduced its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 239.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 148.6% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 901.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TSN traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $52.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,269. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $74.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.74.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

