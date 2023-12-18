Donald L. Hagan LLC Sells 3,344 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Donald L. Hagan LLC decreased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,538 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 81,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,076,133. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.77.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

