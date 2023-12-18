Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) versus Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Financial Analysis

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) and Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.3% of Kenvue shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of Waldencast shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Waldencast shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Kenvue and Waldencast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kenvue 10.08% 12.02% 6.36% Waldencast N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kenvue 0 6 8 0 2.57 Waldencast 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kenvue and Waldencast, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Kenvue presently has a consensus price target of $26.92, indicating a potential upside of 28.60%. Waldencast has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.04%. Given Kenvue’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kenvue is more favorable than Waldencast.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kenvue and Waldencast’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kenvue $14.95 billion 2.69 $2.09 billion N/A N/A Waldencast N/A N/A -$14.43 million N/A N/A

Kenvue has higher revenue and earnings than Waldencast.

Summary

Kenvue beats Waldencast on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kenvue

(Get Free Report)

Kenvue Inc. operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands. The Skin Health and Beauty segment provides face and body care, hair care, and sun and other care products under the Neutrogena, Aveeno, and OGX brand names. The Essential Health segment offers oral and baby, women's health, and wound care products under the Listerine, Johnson's, Band-Aid, and Stayfree brands. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Skillman, New Jersey.

About Waldencast

(Get Free Report)

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians. The company also offers clean makeup products under the Milk Makeup brand. It sells its products to dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and other physicians who focuses on aesthetic and therapeutic skincare, including physicians on site at medical spas, through its direct sales force, as well as through distribution partners. The company is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.