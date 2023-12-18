SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 121.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,191,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203,403 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.18% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $62,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,651,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,421.5% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after acquiring an additional 711,832 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,145,000.

Shares of SPTS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,982. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average is $28.77.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

