Adams Asset Advisors LLC Buys 6,962 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark makes up approximately 1.3% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $9,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on KMB. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $120.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.13 and a 200 day moving average of $127.16. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 90.77%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

