iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 3.4% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IWM stock opened at $197.90 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $200.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.91 and a 200-day moving average of $182.52.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

