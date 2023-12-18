iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Raised by Regal Wealth Group Inc.

Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 3.4% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Element Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS USMV opened at $77.37 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.39 and its 200 day moving average is $74.16.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.