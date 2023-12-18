Cwm LLC Has $28.20 Million Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,499,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,123 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $28,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 220.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 99.4% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 154.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 46.1% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,651.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PFFD stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.48. The company had a trading volume of 246,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,937. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $21.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average is $18.90.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

