Cwm LLC Buys 28,040 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 862,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,040 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 1.62% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $31,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IFRA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 159.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 544.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 84.6% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

BATS:IFRA traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.90. 181,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.