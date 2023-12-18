Smith Anglin Financial LLC Decreases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,263,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,681,164. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.99.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

