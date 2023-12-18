Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Position Lowered by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099,787 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24,328.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,303,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 1,298,422 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $67,166,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 241.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 476,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,642,000 after acquiring an additional 336,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $42,324,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $216.48. 24,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,382. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.69. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.70 and a fifty-two week high of $218.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.