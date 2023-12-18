Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130,134 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises 2.9% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $56,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AJG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total transaction of $3,524,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,058,693.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total value of $3,524,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,058,693.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $11,558,272. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AJG opened at $225.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $174.45 and a 52-week high of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

