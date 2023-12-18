Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,702,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,120 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of NextEra Energy worth $97,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $61.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $126.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $86.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

