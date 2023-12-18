Stewardship Advisors LLC Buys 2,166 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,327,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,945,680 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.