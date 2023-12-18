Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 878 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 12,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after buying an additional 17,226 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $1,793,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.2 %

Phillips 66 stock traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.79. The stock had a trading volume of 740,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,217. The company has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.45. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $132.96.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Phillips 66

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.