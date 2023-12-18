Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 2,331.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,662 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 99,268.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 9,188.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,376,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.35. 531,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,113,119. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $98.32.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.