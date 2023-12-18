Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 190 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up about 1.4% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.49. The stock had a trading volume of 900,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,655. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $166.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.