Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Holdings Raised by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSL. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSL. Jefferies Financial Group cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CSL traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $312.58. The stock had a trading volume of 68,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,948. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $270.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.81. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.66%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.