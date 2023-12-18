Tributary Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,137 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of American Woodmark worth $10,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 72.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 114.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 79.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 13.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

American Woodmark stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.12. The company had a trading volume of 33,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,323. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. American Woodmark Co. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $93.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.46 and its 200-day moving average is $74.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.27. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $473.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,002,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

