Tributary Capital Management LLC Purchases 43,220 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,220 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Acushnet worth $13,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,630,000 after acquiring an additional 64,464 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 10.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 51,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Acushnet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,883,000 after buying an additional 24,312 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.50. 45,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,782. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.88. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $62.90.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31. Acushnet had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $593.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.64%.

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,824,994 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $100,009,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,110,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,454,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,723.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,824,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $100,009,671.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,110,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,454,632.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acushnet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.88.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

