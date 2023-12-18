Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Acquires 25,958 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,958 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up about 0.8% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 44.6% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,518. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.17. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $28.69 and a 12-month high of $33.62. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

