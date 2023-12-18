Great Waters Wealth Management Buys 51,095 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Great Waters Wealth Management increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 378,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,095 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $16,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 39,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $325,000. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 32.3% during the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $391,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAT stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $51.56. 157,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,503. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.52. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.16 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

