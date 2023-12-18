Great Waters Wealth Management Buys Shares of 329,712 Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Great Waters Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 329,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,000. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises 1.4% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Great Waters Wealth Management owned 1.08% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFGR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $111,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFGR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,638. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.77. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $27.51.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

