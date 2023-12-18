Great Waters Wealth Management Sells 1,794 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Great Waters Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. 3M accounts for about 0.5% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 267.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.30. 1,094,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,628,670. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $129.90.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

