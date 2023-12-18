iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Great Waters Wealth Management

Great Waters Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,991. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.59 and a fifty-two week high of $101.69. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.28.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

