Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Holdings Lifted by Great Waters Wealth Management

Great Waters Wealth Management grew its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 399.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,665,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $934,904,000 after acquiring an additional 15,729,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 37,660.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,942,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,746 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,953 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $60,640,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,660,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,958,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,137,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.39. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at $844,702.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,600.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,702.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

