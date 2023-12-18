FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 175 ($2.20) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.24% from the company’s current price.

FRP Advisory Group Trading Up 1.1 %

LON:FRP traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 142 ($1.78). 160,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,686. The firm has a market capitalization of £356.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,381.47 and a beta of 0.42. FRP Advisory Group has a 52-week low of GBX 103 ($1.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 164 ($2.06). The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 120.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.97.

FRP Advisory Group Company Profile

FRP Advisory Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

