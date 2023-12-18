FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 175 ($2.20) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.24% from the company’s current price.
FRP Advisory Group Trading Up 1.1 %
LON:FRP traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 142 ($1.78). 160,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,686. The firm has a market capitalization of £356.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,381.47 and a beta of 0.42. FRP Advisory Group has a 52-week low of GBX 103 ($1.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 164 ($2.06). The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 120.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.97.
FRP Advisory Group Company Profile
