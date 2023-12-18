UiPath Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PATH)

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 27,096 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 85% compared to the average volume of 14,643 call options.

UiPath stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,868,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,077,816. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of -90.68 and a beta of 0.86. UiPath has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $26.43.

In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $2,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 667,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,317,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $2,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 667,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,317,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 105,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $2,613,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 597,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,463.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 585,000 shares of company stock worth $11,989,650 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 2,005.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PATH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on UiPath from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Macquarie increased their price objective on UiPath from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on UiPath from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.96.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

