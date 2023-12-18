Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Senior Officer James Craig Whittaker Acquires 46,111 Shares

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James Craig Whittaker purchased 46,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,832.17.
Capstone Copper Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of TSE CS traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$6.37. 754,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,371. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.17, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.24. Capstone Copper Corp. has a twelve month low of C$4.40 and a twelve month high of C$7.25.
Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$432.27 million for the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.5624422 earnings per share for the current year.
Capstone Copper Company Profile
Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.
