Niobium Coin (NBC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $62.85 Million

Niobium Coin (NBC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Niobium Coin coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 49.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $62.85 million and approximately $1,993.76 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Niobium Coin Coin Profile

Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,827,667 coins. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @niobiumcoins. Niobium Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@niobiumcoins. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.org.

Niobium Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ShahramCoin (SHC) is a cryptocurrency . ShahramCoin has a current supply of 102,289,706.27784455 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ShahramCoin is 1.00028203 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niobiumcoin.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

