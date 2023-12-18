Render Token Trading 11.7% Higher This Week (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Render Token token can currently be purchased for $4.33 or 0.00010418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and approximately $128.12 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Render Token has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Render Token

Render Token’s genesis date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 371,908,453 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Render Token is rendernetwork.medium.com. The official website for Render Token is rendernetwork.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/rendernetwork/.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render is a decentralized GPU-based rendering platform using blockchain technology. Founded by Jules Urbach, CEO of OTOY, Render’s native cryptocurrency, Render Token (RNDR), facilitates a marketplace for trading GPU power for digital content creation. Users needing rendering services can compensate those offering GPU resources with RNDR. The token also represents the computational work for digital renders, setting the value of rendering work within the Render Network. You can acquire RNDR tokens on various cryptocurrency exchanges and use them within the Render ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

