Alera Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,035 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.2% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 569.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 497.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter.

IEMG traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $50.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,922,437. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.00. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.57 and a 12 month high of $52.30. The firm has a market cap of $72.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

