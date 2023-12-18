Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Sells 327 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,682. The company has a market capitalization of $104.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $149.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.27.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

