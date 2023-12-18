Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,997 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520,573 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,477,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,395,000 after buying an additional 24,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,256,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,723,000 after buying an additional 83,563 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $211.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,518. The stock has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $213.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.67.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

