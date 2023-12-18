Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 7,855 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 476.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.04. 516,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,324,727. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.50. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $55.97. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

