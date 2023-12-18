Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in J. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $126.79 on Monday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $141.16. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.67.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $701,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,418.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $701,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,418.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,983 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

J has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.60.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

