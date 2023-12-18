iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Trinity Wealth Management LLC

Trinity Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 8.3% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after acquiring an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $146.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.99.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

