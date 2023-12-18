Navalign LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 73,798 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $153,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.26 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.1862 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.