Ignite Planners LLC Invests $663,000 in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $36.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.50. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

