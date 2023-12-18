Ignite Planners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 133,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 69,474 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.70. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1862 per share. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

