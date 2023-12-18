Ignite Planners LLC Sells 109 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ignite Planners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 145,582,878 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,188,000 after buying an additional 2,376,238 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,640.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,862,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 1,854,613 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,835,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $274.56 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $231.49 and a 1 year high of $278.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

