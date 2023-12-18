SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,398 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 8.0% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $9,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW opened at $33.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $33.85.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.