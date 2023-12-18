Transform Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,409,138,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 35,747.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,828,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after buying an additional 5,812,246 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 888.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,329,889,000 after buying an additional 3,363,112 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Linde by 4,122.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,112,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,106,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,187,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,390 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.85.

LIN opened at $407.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.36. The company has a market capitalization of $197.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $302.17 and a 1-year high of $434.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. Linde’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

