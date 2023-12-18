Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Buys 393 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 2.0% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 220,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares during the period. Advisory Services & Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 183,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 36.6% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 867,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,517,000 after purchasing an additional 232,349 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $58.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.92. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $59.39.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.