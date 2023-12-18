Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 6,159 Shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Worth Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,159 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short High Yield were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield during the second quarter worth $55,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 103.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short High Yield Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SJB traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $17.59. The company had a trading volume of 22,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,090. ProShares Short High Yield has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $19.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35.

About ProShares Short High Yield

The Proshares Short High Yield (SJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield index. The fund provides inverse exposure, reset daily, to a modified market-value-weighted index comprising US-dollar-denominated corporate high-yield bonds with maturities between 3 and 15 years.

