Worth Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,875 Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH)

Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC owned about 2.86% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,699,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 282,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 209,114 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $438,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 34,086 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWSH traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $7.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,763. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87.

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (DWSH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is actively managed to achieve long-term capital appreciation by shorting US-listed large-cap companies exhibiting weak relative strength. DWSH was launched on Jul 10, 2018 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

