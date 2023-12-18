Worth Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 623.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.39. The stock had a trading volume of 201,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,938. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.63. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $63.64 and a 1 year high of $71.99.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.