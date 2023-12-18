Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.8% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summitry LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 257,287 shares of company stock worth $14,370,541. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,623,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,810,422. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.78.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

