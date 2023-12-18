Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.8% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summitry LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coca-Cola

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 257,287 shares of company stock worth $14,370,541. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,623,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,810,422. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.78.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

