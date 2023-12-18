Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $11.56 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $11,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $1,196,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 23,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 65,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 87,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.27. 469,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.32. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.84.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,391 shares of company stock worth $6,492,536 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

